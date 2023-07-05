Boy, 6, dies from dog bite in North Port

The child and the dog both lived inside the home.

NORTH PORT, Fla — A 6-year-old boy died after suffering from injuries from a dog bite Tuesday, North Port police said in a news release.

Police responded at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Badger Lane. Initially, the child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries, police said, and once he was stabilized, the boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. His injuries included trauma to the upper torso area, police said.

"Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. "We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious."

Police are investigating the case and say no charges have been filed at this time.