Brian Laundrie's parents file to limit depositions in Petito suit, protect them from 'annoyance, embarrassment'

Attorneys for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie are requesting protection from being deposed about details of their personal lives that are irrelevant to the case.

VENICE, Fla. — The parents of Brian Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, filed to limit deposition in the civil suit filed by Gabby Petito's family, according to court records filed in Sarasota County.

Attorneys for the Laundrie parents filed a motion to limit the extent of their depositions "in order to protect them from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, under burden and expense."

The parents are requesting protection from being deposed from the time period between Gabby's death and the discovery of her body – Aug. 27, 2021, to Sept. 19, 2021.

The motion states the public and Gabby's parents are likely curious about their son's "life, his last days, his interaction with his parents, and the thoughts and feelings experienced by his parents."

"But curiosity is not a reason to require the Defendants to discuss such personal and heart-wrenching details," court documents say.

The attorneys argue that information is irrelevant and discussing it would cause emotional distress to the Laundries.