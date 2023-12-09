Lightning strikes cause multi-acre brush fire near Oscar Scherer State Park

Signs have been put up on State Road 681 to caution drivers of the smoke conditions in the area that may cause visual problems.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Crews have contained a large brush fire on Tuesday at a park in Sarasota that was caused by a lightning strike, officials say.

The brush fire broke out in the afternoon and spread to nine acres at the Scherer Thaxton Preserve next to the Oscar Scherer State Park, Sarasota fire crews confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

The preserve is 287 acres of pine flatwoods and depressional wetlands. A marked fitness trail is also at the preserve that surrounds a lake.

The brush fire was contained in the evening, but the Nokims Fire Department says it will continue to keep an eye on the smoldering fire to ensure it doesn't flare up again over the next few days.