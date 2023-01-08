First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island.
Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
Officials on a boat from the Sarasota County Emergency Services also responded to the fire and put out the flames, police say.
In a video posted by law enforcement, heavy smoke is seen near the shore of the island and there are also downed tree branches.
"Turns out the fire was from a campfire," the police department wrote in the tweet. "Campfires are illegal on the islands."
Authorities say no people or first responders were injured from the brush fire.