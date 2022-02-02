Small brush fires under investigation in North Port

While it hasn't posed a serious threat to property, authorities believe the fires are being set intentionally.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Authorities in North Port are investigating a series of small brush fires that have been found throughout the community.

The fires, which are small in nature, have not threatened any homes. However, North Port police officers believe they have been set on purpose.

Nearly one dozen small fires have been extinguished in the past week, authorities say.

Locations include:

Along Pilgrim Circle

Near the intersection Pilgrim Road and Rios Lane

Near Yorkshire Street and Langlais Drive

Near Sawyer Circle and Richbriar Drive

As Florida nears the Spring season, the threat of small brush fires becomes more serious as the dry season produces higher temperatures and less rainfall.