Small brush fires under investigation in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Authorities in North Port are investigating a series of small brush fires that have been found throughout the community.
The fires, which are small in nature, have not threatened any homes. However, North Port police officers believe they have been set on purpose.
Nearly one dozen small fires have been extinguished in the past week, authorities say.
Locations include:
- Along Pilgrim Circle
- Near the intersection Pilgrim Road and Rios Lane
- Near Yorkshire Street and Langlais Drive
- Near Sawyer Circle and Richbriar Drive
As Florida nears the Spring season, the threat of small brush fires becomes more serious as the dry season produces higher temperatures and less rainfall.
This is an ongoing investigation. 10 Tampa Bay will provide updates as more information becomes available.