Bullet from July 4th celebration shatters window of parked SUV

The homeowners said it happened on Rawls Road in Old Miakka between 3-4 p.m. Monday.

SARASOTA, Fla — Every year ahead of July 4th, law enforcement warns people about celebratory gunfire and how dangerous it can be.

A couple in Old Miakka has been left with a mess to clean up after a bullet ripped through a door in their home.

"We have some great neighbors, but somebody wasn't too smart yesterday," said Jim Dole, a long-time homeowner in Old Miakka.

Jim and his wife Sandy said they enjoyed living in their countryside home on Rawls Road and were anticipating a fireworks-filled celebration. However, they got a shattering surprise on the Fourth of July instead.

"Jim walked in after taking the garbage to the curb and asked if everything was all right because there was glass all over the garage floor. So I walked out and that was when we discovered what happened," said Sandy.

The bullet, which has still not been located, made its way into an SUV parked in the garage.

"We noticed a bullet hole and then when we turned and the window on the expedition was blown out and there's glass all inside there," said Jim.

The homeowners said they believe the bullet came from the south side of their property and went through the yellow steel door that leads into the garage. A very small bullet hole can be seen on the door where it made its entry.

"It could have been a party that some people had, it could've been somebody that just decided to do some target practice and I think it was part of the Fourth of July celebration out here early," Jim said.

The couple has filed an incident report with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and deputies are investigating the case.

The couple also said they were grateful they were at the right place at the right time and were out of harm's way.

"We're very thankful that we weren't in the garage doing something, unloading groceries or in the backyard doing yard work at the time," Sandy said.

"It's a matter of responsibility and not just celebrating and thinking of this as back in the wild west times and shooting off guns everywhere just for the sake of shooting," Jim said.