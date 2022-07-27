Brandon woman in need of kidney transplant looking for donor who 'wants to better someone else's life'

The woman was recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman from Brandon who graduated from a Sarasota County high school is in need of a kidney transplant, the high school said in a Facebook post.

Candie Barrameda, 24, graduated from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in 2016 and was recently diagnosed with stage five kidney failure.

"I'm pretty much a mentally tough person, but the past two weeks have definitely been life-altering," Barrameda said. "Right now, it's a bit of a challenge but I have the best support system in the world."

Family, friends, people messaging her on social media and her old high school have been part of the 24-year-old's support system. She said that everyone has been on this journey with her since the day she was first hospitalized.

"I was in Boca Raton when all of this happened and one of my best friends I happened to be with took me to the hospital when everything happens," Barrameda said. "Then, my family flew in the following day."

As for finding a potential kidney donor, the high school shared in the Facebook post that Barrameda's blood type is O+ to help find a match.

Dear CMHS Community, Candie Barrameda, alumni from the class of 2016, needs our thoughts and prayers. Candie was just... Posted by Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School on Monday, July 25, 2022

The 24-year-old said if a random person feels like making a difference in someone else's life, being an organ donor will achieve that goal.

"A lot of people can still live their lives like normal with just one kidney," she said. "It really takes someone who's super selfless and wants to better someone else's life to donate."

On Monday, Barrameda began dialysis three days a week with four-hour sessions and her blood pressure is being closely monitored by doctors, the school says.

Her family said she's a perfect candidate for a kidney transplant and is asking anyone to get blood work done and see if they can be a potential match.

Barrameda said although finding a match is still in the early stages, she is already looking forward to making an impact in other people's lives after she finds a potential donor.

"I hope one day once I go through this and have my own story, I'm able to impact and help those that are also going to go through something similar that I have," she said.

Those who wish to be a potential donor can get blood work done at a local Quest or LabCorp and a primary care doctor will record the results.