Car crash downs power lines onto US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A car crashed into a power pole, causing power lines to fall across U.S. 41 and shutting down a portion of the road, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies made the announcement shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened at Holiday Drive and S. Tamaimi Trail.
U.S. 41 is currently closed southbound at Eugene Street and northbound at Beneva Road.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route for now and to drive safely in the area.
Deputies say at this time it is unclear how long it will take to open the roadway back up, but crews are working to resolve the issue.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
