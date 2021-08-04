x
Sarasota County

Driver rescued after crashing car into Sarasota Bay

Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says a man was not hurt after his car crashed into Sarasota Bay. 

Officers said the man told them he swerved to avoid an oncoming car.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. 

Officers said they were able to pull the driver out. He was cited for careless driving, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

