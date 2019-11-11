SARASOTA, Fla. — If you got gas from the 7-Eleven on 1150 North Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota recently, you should probably check your bank statements. Police pulled skimming devices off two of the pumps there.

Officers say, one was on pump 11. The other was on pump 12.

Investigators don’t know when the devices were placed on the pumps. They were last inspected on Oct. 9.

