Florida Supreme Court orders new sentencing for Carlie Brucia's killer

The trial court will be reassessing the "penalty phase" for Joseph Smith, not the conviction.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in 2004 in Sarasota will get a new sentencing, per a Florida Supreme Court order.

It's the latest in a series of back-and-forth decisions in Joseph Smith's case within the Florida court system since he was first tried for the crime.

Smith's death sentence was overturned in 2018 following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said Florida's death penalty law was unconstitutional because it allowed recommendations from juries that weren't unanimous.

The attorney general's office in January 2020 filed a motion to reinstate Smith's death penalty, which ultimately was applied in April 2020.

But two months later, an appeal was filed by Smith and his attorney's citing several grievances with the decision.

Now, nearly a year later, the Florida Supreme Court is ordering for the trial court's order to be vacated and for a new sentencing to be set for Smith.

Documents show the decision is based on two 2020 cases regarding the death penalty: State v. Jackson and State v. Okafor.

The News Service of Florida reports that the state Supreme Court rejected requests to reinstate the death penalty in the two named cases due to earlier court orders requiring them to receive entirely new hearings.

The trial court's job will only be reassessing the "penalty phase" for Smith, not the conviction. A hearing date has yet to be set.

Brucia was walking home from a friend's house on Super Bowl Sunday in 2004 when investigators say Smith grabbed her while she walked behind a car wash. Her body was found behind a church three miles from where she was last seen.