Carlie Brucia's killer likely to receive new sentencing

Joseph Smith was resentenced to death in April 2020 for the 2004 murder.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in Sarasota should receive a new sentencing hearing, the state attorney general’s office said.

Attorney General Ashley Moody acknowledged in a filing Monday with the Florida Supreme Court that the case involving Joseph Smith requires the resentencing following years of developments over how the state carries out the death penalty.

Brucia was walking home from a friend's house on Super Bowl Sunday in 2004 when investigators say Smith grabbed her while she walked behind a car wash. Her body was found behind a church three miles from where she was last seen.

Smith's death sentence was overturned in 2018 following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said Florida's death penalty law was unconstitutional because it allowed recommendations from juries that weren't unanimous. The attorney general's office in January 2020 filed a motion to reinstate Smith's death penalty, which ultimately was applied in April 2020.

The News Service of Florida reports the state Supreme Court had applied the U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 ruling in a case known as Hurst v. State, requiring unanimous jury recommendation before death sentences. It later said its decision should be applied retroactively going back to 2002, which included Smith's case.

But the state Supreme Court would back away from that decision in January 2020, the News Service says, which gave way to Smith being resentenced to death.

However, the News Service reports the state Supreme Court rejected requests to reinstate the death penalty in two other cases in November 2020 because earlier court orders required them to receive entirely new hearings.