Thousands of animals impacted by 550-acre brush fire at Carlton Reserve, fire officials say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Flames from a brush fire have been raging for nearly two days across 550-acres of Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. And with 95 percent of the fire being contained as of Wednesday afternoon, rescue crews are now turning their attention to the wildlife that was caught in the fire.

Firefighters say thousands of animals that call the reserve home were impacted by the two-day burn. Deer and birds most likely fled to nearby wetlands and hammocks, but for animals like the gopher tortoise, their best option was to burrow underground.

A gopher tortoise's burrow can be 45 feet long, biologists say. And, other small mammals and insects will sometimes use them for shelter as well.

David Cavanaugh, a fire mitigation specialist with the Sarasota County Fire Department, says the depth of these burrows keeps temperatures relatively stable during fires and other weather events.

"Gopher tortoises typically use multiple burrows so it makes it easier for them to escape," Cavanaugh says.

He adds that many times, the same animals that escape during a fire will immediately return to forage for food.

Monday's fire is believed to have started near Mabry Carlton Parkway and was caused by lightning, Sarasota County fire officials say. The 550-acres of Carlton Reserve that were scorched included 34 acres of Big Slough Preserve.

No damages to any structures were reported.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a brush fire in the 1800 block of Mabry Carlton Parkway Monday afternoon. Crews were able to contain the fire Monday evening and remained on scene overnight to ensure the fire did not advance. #SRQCountyES (1/4) pic.twitter.com/xW8GyKzQgI — SCG Emergency Services (@scgovEOC) June 1, 2021