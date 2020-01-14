BRADENTON, Fla. — Residents made a gruesome discovery in a Bradenton neighborhood over the weekend: several dead cats.

“There’s a dead cat in the middle of the yard. It was just laying there. I picked it up and looked at it," said Nicole, who did not want to give her last name, to WWSB.

Nicole said she is an animal advocate and stops by this area on 16th Street West daily to feed stray cats.

Nicole said five cats were found dead. She said Manatee Veterinary Emergency Hospital confirmed one of the cats was poisoned and shot with a .22 caliber gun.

Manatee County Animal Services says they are investigating this incident.

