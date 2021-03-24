x
FHP: 8-year-old hit by SUV in Sarasota airlifted to hospital

The young girl was riding her scooter when she was struck.
SARASOTA, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl hit by an SUV has been airlifted to the hospital, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

According to FHP, the little girl was riding a scooter and went into the street on Brookmeade Drive. That's when an SUV hit her. 

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and is cooperating with authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

