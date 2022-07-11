Toddler found in pool receiving treatment at St. Petersburg hospital

VENICE, Fla. — A toddler was airlifted to a St. Petersburg hospital after she was found submerged in a pool Sunday evening.
Venice Fire Rescue responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area of Kilruss Drive and Capri Isles Boulevard, where crews were told a 2-year-old girl was pulled out of the water and was receiving CPR from her father, according to a news release.
Rescuers applied an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to the child while continuing CPR efforts. At the same time, a helicopter responded to get the girl to the hospital.
She was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and is receiving treatment, the release states.
The Venice Police Department continues to investigate what happened.