Toddler found in pool receiving treatment at St. Petersburg hospital

The 2-year-old's father helped perform CPR on the girl.

VENICE, Fla. — A toddler was airlifted to a St. Petersburg hospital after she was found submerged in a pool Sunday evening.

Venice Fire Rescue responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area of Kilruss Drive and Capri Isles Boulevard, where crews were told a 2-year-old girl was pulled out of the water and was receiving CPR from her father, according to a news release.

Rescuers applied an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to the child while continuing CPR efforts. At the same time, a helicopter responded to get the girl to the hospital.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and is receiving treatment, the release states.