SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota has decriminalized marijuana possession for less than 20 grams of the illegal drug.
City commissioners passed the ordinance with a unanimous 5-0 vote Tuesday night.
Under the ordinance, anyone caught with less than 20 grams will receive a civil citation of a $100 fine or 10 hours of community service.
Commissioner Hagen Brody, who is a former prosecutor and was the driving force behind the ordinance, said the goal is to not tie up valuable law enforcement and criminal justice system resources with marijuana offenses.
It allows law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.
RELATED: Nevada bans pre-employment marijuana testing
RELATED: Decriminalizing marijuana will not help jail overcrowding, sheriff says
RELATED: Sarasota considers ticket instead of jail time for small amounts of marijuana
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- Before-and-after photos show how badly Hurricane Dorian flooded the Bahamas
- Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.