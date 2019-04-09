SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota has decriminalized marijuana possession for less than 20 grams of the illegal drug.

City commissioners passed the ordinance with a unanimous 5-0 vote Tuesday night.

Under the ordinance, anyone caught with less than 20 grams will receive a civil citation of a $100 fine or 10 hours of community service.

Commissioner Hagen Brody, who is a former prosecutor and was the driving force behind the ordinance, said the goal is to not tie up valuable law enforcement and criminal justice system resources with marijuana offenses.

It allows law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.

