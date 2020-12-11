Sarasota works to clean up washed up boats after Tropical Storm Eta

Many boat owners found their boats on land after the storm.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee and Sarasota counties saw some of the worst of Tropical Storm Eta early on last night. And, flooding forced some streets to close.

With Eta now past us, cleanup has been kicked into full gear.

There’s been some debris on the ground around Sarasota, but nothing too bad. And roads that were closed down yesterday because of flooding are back open.

All over Sarasota, the toughest cleanup has been removing boats that have been washed up onto the shore.

There’s a sailboat is on its side at Island Park on the Bayfront with significant damage. We counted at least eight other boats just in the city of Sarasota that look similar or worse.

Over at Hart's Landing Bait Shop, the Sarasota Police Department had to use its boat to drag a sailboat back out to sea after it crashed into the business' dock, partially destroying it.

“We had one sailboat that had an argument with our dock so to speak and the dock lost. Let’s put it that way,” said Sherman Baldwin, co-owner of Hart’s Landing Bait Shop.

Baldwin says the damage to his dock won’t stop business.

“We are absolutely going to rebuild,” Baldwin said. “This is a business that's been here since 1934, so we won't let one little storm slow us down.”

The sailboat that destroyed the bait shop's dock has yet to be claimed, so the shop's owner or their insurance, along with the city, will have to pay for damages.

Just a few feet down from Hart’s Landing, two other boats were partially blown onto the shore and into rocks.

The Saprito Fishing Pier also got some action, with two boats colliding into the pier. Sarasota police had to remove them.

The police department plans to remove as many boats that washed up or caused damage so they aren't a hazard. Any boats it doesn't get to today, it hopes to finish moving tomorrow.

One family we talked to were out today cleaning up after the storm destroyed their boat.

"The old wooden boat couldn't take the wind, I guess. The whole mast snapped off,” Tim Esarey said. “It's pretty hard. I had a lot of memories in that boat you know. It's amazing the work you put in them, to how fast they can be gone.”

Esarey says everyone called it the pirate ship and many would stop to take pictures with it. He says this boat has been through past storms and survived, but says the winds Eta brought was its breaking point.

“We drug it back in so it wouldn’t be a hazard out there,” Esarey said. “We brought it to shore so we could cut it up and could be hauled to be dumped.”

Esarey says Eta is not going to discourage him and he will build his boat back to working condition.

