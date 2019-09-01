The U.S. Coast Guard has said it has suspended the search for a 50-year-old Venice boater who had not been seen since Monday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found Todd Battaglino's unoccupied boat 15 miles offshore.

Battaglino was last in touch with his family around 3 p.m. Monday and hadn't been heard from since then, the sheriff’s office said.

The Coast Guard said it searched 98 hours and covered more than 3,800 square miles in its search.

