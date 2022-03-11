Cold-weather shelters to open Saturday in Sarasota County

Temperatures on Sunday will start off cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County is preparing cold weather shelters ahead of the expected drop in temperatures this weekend.

Those in need can come to 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail in North Port, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Another location that will be open is the Salvation Army's Center of Hope, located at 1400 10th Street in Sarasota. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, dinner will be provided for the guest at 5 p.m., and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

Emergency management officials are issuing a reminder that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours Sunday are advised to layer up and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Fire department officials also advise residents to be careful if they choose to turn on the heat this weekend as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during cold weather.