SARASOTA, Fla — A crane caused quite the traffic headache for drivers on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
Sarasota County Emergency Services said a trailer was hauling a crane, and it hit an overpass.
First responders said there have been no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
