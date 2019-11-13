SARASOTA, Fla — A crane caused quite the traffic headache for drivers on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.

Sarasota County Emergency Services said a trailer was hauling a crane, and it hit an overpass.

First responders said there have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

