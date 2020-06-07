x
Crash shuts down westbound University Parkway in Sarasota Sunday evening

Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of Sarasota while the Sheriff's Office investigates a crash.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to avoid an area of Sarasota while the sheriff's office investigates a crash.

Deputies are assisting Florida Highway Patrol in the investigation near the intersection of University Parkway and Kentucky Street.

As of this post, all westbound lanes of University Parkway at Shade Avenue are blocked to all traffic.

