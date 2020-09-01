SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota are asking people to avoid US 301 at 17th Street to 20th Street after a car hit a person.

Officers said the northbound lanes of 301 were closed while they investigate.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating, according to police. Officers said the person who was hit has life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

