SARASOTA, Fla. — A cycling club in Sarasota is helping its first responders cope with stress and PTSD that comes with the job.

“Most of us average anywhere from six to 10,000 miles a year,” founder of the Florida Chapter of the First Responder Cycling Club Bill Spitler said.

Back in the 90s, it was just a group of friends cycling. But, it’s evolved into a club promoting health and fighting PTSD and stress.

“You won’t find a first responder that’s done it for very long that doesn’t have some kind of post-traumatic stress disorder,” Spitler said.“Just out here promoting what first responders do and basically to encourage people just to stay fit.”

When Spitler is not on his bike, he’s a deputy for the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. He said after 40 years of service, he knows the toll it can take.

“Suicides in law enforcement and the fire service are just literally over the top,” Spitler said.

It's a topic that hits close to home for Spitler.

“I had a friend of mine from the police department here in Sarasota, he killed himself right at 10 years ago,” Spitler said. “And you know I think we talk about it, but if you are under stress and see the horrible things that first responders see you are going to medicate yourself.”

Spitler believes cycling can serve as that medication. His philosophy is quite simple.

“We believe in the club is that if you stay physically fit you are helping cope with that PTSD, you are helping cope with the stress,” Spitler said.

Their motto: “Fitness Saves Lives.”

Even if you're not a first responder a lot of jobs come with stress. That's why Spitler encourages any and everyone to jump on a bike and give it a try.

“We have doctors, lawyers, you know police, fire, we have all kinds of people out here,” Pat O'Hara said.

O'Hara is not a first responder but has been cycling with the club since the beginning.

“When we ride together it just helps you kind of stay in shape and not think about work all the time,” O'Hara said.

It’s a club that shows support and builds friendships.

“For me, you can buy a lot, but you can’t buy this,” Spitler said.

There are three First Responder Cycling Clubs in the U.S. It started in Los Angeles and then expanded to Florida and Arizona. The Florida chapter is the second largest of the three.

If you want to give cycling and this club a try, visit their website here.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

RELATED: Are you having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is? There's help

RELATED: Team running the Skyway 10K, carrying the weight of hundreds of fallen firefighters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter