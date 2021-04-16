Deadly crash closes portion of North River Road in Sarasota County

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A three-car crash left one person dead on Friday and closed a part of North River Road in Sarasota County, deputies say.

Sarasota Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. They say both the north and southbound lanes on North River Road at West Villages Parkway are closed as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.