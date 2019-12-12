FRUITVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a multi-car crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-75 near the Fruitville Road exit.

More: Check real-time traffic information

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes on the highway to investigate the deadly crash, FHP says.

Traffic is being diverted at University Parkway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

