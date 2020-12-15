FHP: Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down part of I-75 in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Venice that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75.
Troopers say a man was killed and two women were seriously hurt in the crash just north of Jacaranda Boulevard late Monday night.
It was a head-on collision when troopers say a woman, driving in the wrong direction, slammed into a Nissan Altima.
Investigators say the man in the Nissan died at the scene. A woman in the passenger's seat was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
The accused wrong-way driver was also transported with serious injuries, troopers added.
All lanes of I-75 northbound reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
