20-year-old man, 16-year-old girlfriend charged in deadly Sarasota apartment shooting

Deputies say the couple was meeting up with a man for a drug exchange arranged over Instagram.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says what began as a meetup to buy drugs ended with a man getting shot in the face and dying Monday night at a Sarasota apartment complex.

Now, a 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in connection to the murder.

The sheriff's office responded to the shooting just after 7:30 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 3400 block of Coronado Drive.

According to detectives, the man arranged a drug buy with the 16-year-old girl via Instagram. Investigators say the girl brought 20-year-old Kevin Jimenez, her boyfriend, along with her to purchase a firearm and meet up with the man.

When they arrived, deputies say the girl sat in the driver's seat while Jimenez hid in the back seat. As the man approached the car, Jimenez fired a shot through the passenger window, hitting the man in the face, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say Jimenez robbed the man of his handgun before the couple ran off.

After deputies responded to the scene, the man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Jimenez and the 16-year-old were arrested during a traffic stop. In an interview, investigators say Jimenez admitted to being angry that the man was communicating with his girlfriend on social media and intended to confront him during the drug transaction.

Jimenez is charged with robbery with a firearm and murder while engaged in robbery. He is being held without bond.