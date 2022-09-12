x
Sarasota County

Man, 76, killed in crash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

While turning, a pickup truck crashed into the Ford Bronco.
Credit: WWSB-TV

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-car crash on Bee Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, a 76-year-old, was stopped at Oakhurst Boulevard in his Ford Bronco before trying to make a left turn onto Bee Ridge Road, according to the agency's crash report.

While turning, a pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old Sarasota man, crashed into the driver's side of the Bronco. 

Emergency crews who responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. pronounced the 76-year-old dead at the scene. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate.

