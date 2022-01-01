2 people, dog killed in Sarasota house fire

It's believed the cause of the fire was electrical.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people and a dog died late Thursday in a house fire, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and firefighters arrived just before midnight at the home located near the intersection of Sawyer and Proctor roads and found it engulfed in flames, the agency said.

The two unidentified residents were located inside and, despite CPR efforts to revive them, crews were unsuccessful. They and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.