Man crossing road hit, killed in Sarasota

An investigation is ongoing, Florida troopers said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 89-year-old Sarasota man died from his injuries after he was hit and killed while trying to cross the road, Florida troopers said.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at Whitfield and Tuttle avenues, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

While a truck, driven by a 24-year-old man from Sarasota, was stopped at the stop sign on Whitfield Avenue, the elderly man was walking on the nearby sidewalk, the report reads.

Troopers say as the 89-year-old attempted to cross Whitfield Avenue, the truck continued travel and hit him.