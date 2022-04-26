Man crossing road hit, killed in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 89-year-old Sarasota man died from his injuries after he was hit and killed while trying to cross the road, Florida troopers said.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at Whitfield and Tuttle avenues, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.
While a truck, driven by a 24-year-old man from Sarasota, was stopped at the stop sign on Whitfield Avenue, the elderly man was walking on the nearby sidewalk, the report reads.
Troopers say as the 89-year-old attempted to cross Whitfield Avenue, the truck continued travel and hit him.
The man died from his injuries following the crash, according to the FHP. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.