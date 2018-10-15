SARASOTA, Fla. -- Sarasota County deputies continue to search for a 31-year-old man wanted for murder.

Detectives say Daniel Davenport killed 55-year-old Sergio Hostins of Sarasota.

Hostins was reported missing on Oct. 8. His body was recovered in Collier County.

Deputies now say Davenport was spotted in the Orlando area driving Hostins' vehicle Monday.

The vehicle is described as a green Subaru Forrester with Florida license plate IE801K.

Davenport is described as 6-foot-3 and weighs around 203 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It appears he shaved his face, investigators say.

If you see him or the SUV, immediately call 911.

