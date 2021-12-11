Deputies search for missing, endangered man

He may be in the Clearwater area, according to the sheriff's office.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 56-year-old from Port Richey, a media alert reports.

Michael Quarles was reportedly last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Grace Drive in Port Richey. He may be in the Clearwater area, deputies say.

He was wearing a baseball hat, short sleeve shirt and had a black backpack, the sheriff's office explains.

Deputies say Quarles is 5 feet, 10 inches and approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.