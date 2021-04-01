Sheriff: Deputy uninjured after man attempts to shoot them during 'suicidal subject' call

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting after they say an individual fired a single-shot at deputies responding to a call for a "suicidal subject."
When deputies arrived at the 5900 block of Wilkinson Road around 6:30 p.m. they found the man in a parking lot between two cars, according to a press release.
Deputies say the man made several suicidal threats before raising a handgun to his head and firing a shot into the air. After several commands, the man is said to have turned the gun toward one of the three responding deputies and firing off one round, according to a press release.
The sheriff's office says that the deputy was uninjured, but the man was struck by returned fire. He was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be expected to survive.
The incident is under investigation by members of the "Officer-Involved Shooting Team."
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
