DeSantis to speak Monday morning at New College

SARASOTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Monday morning at the New College of Florida, a statement from his office reads.

The Sarasota institution has been the target of DeSantis to remove what he calls left-leaning "woke" indoctrination on campuses across the state. Earlier this year, he and allies reformed New College's 13-member Board of Trustees and installed mostly conservative members.

Board members then fired the college president, replacing her with former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran, and voted to dismantle the office that handles diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Joining DeSantis during his news conference will be Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University System of Florida, the governor's office said.

It's expected to begin around 10:45 a.m.