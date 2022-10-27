DeSantis' order allows for special voting access in Hurricane disaster zones

Sarasota's Supervisor of Elections made changes to two affected precincts and one early voting site. He's urged voters to vote early or plan ahead for election day

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order has allowed Supervisors of Elections to implement special voting accommodations in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian.

It would include allowing early voting to be extended through Election Day, Nov. 8. It would also allow them to consolidate or centralize some precincts.

Sarasota's Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said only a slight change will affect less than 4,300 people in North Port, Venice and Englewood.

Turner said unlike Lee and Charlotte counties, Hurricane Ian did not impact many precincts in Sarasota County. He has made changes to two affected precincts and one early voting site south of the county and has urged voters to vote early or plan ahead for election day.

"We don't have the same impact, they're not as broad county-wide. Ours are very specific in certain areas," Turner said.

The two affected precincts include '301' at the Waterford Sports Club in Venice which has been moved to the Church of the Nazarene on Venice Avenue.

Precinct 317 which was at the North Port Community United Church of Christ on Biscayne Drive in North Port is now at St Nathaniel's Episcopal Church, also on Biscayne Drive.

The temporary polling site is near the original precinct damaged by Ian.

"The people that have been impacted by moving a polling location are getting two notices from us in the mail and then the closed locations will have signs and staff there of ours, to direct the voters, if they show up at the former location, to the new location on election day," he said.

Turner has urged voters to try to utilize any of the nine early voting sites in the county before Election Day.

The early voting site at the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port was moved to the Suncoast Technical College due to hurricane disaster recovery operations.

"There's no reason to delay. If you want to vote by mail you need to do that now because the deadline is going to be Saturday to make that request," he said.

Volunteers have also already begun canvassing mail-in ballots to make sure there are no errors and to give voters an opportunity to cure a ballot where needed.

"It's a long ballot. Be prepared. There are three ways to vote and they're all secure and accessible. By mail, early in-person voting, on election day. Don't wait until the last minute," Turner explained.

Early voting runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6 in Sarasota and until election day Nov. 8 in Lee and Charlotte counties.

Voters need to show a photo ID with their signature to vote early in person.