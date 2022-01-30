Detectives investigate man found injured with gunshot wound in Sarasota

Detectives say they believe this was an isolated incident, and the public isn't in danger.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of North Washington Boulevard, a news release from the police department reports.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired, the release explains. Once at the scene, they found a man hurt from a gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they believe this was an isolated incident, and the public isn't in danger.

This is an ongoing investigation.