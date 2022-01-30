Detectives investigate man found injured with gunshot wound in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of North Washington Boulevard, a news release from the police department reports.
Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired, the release explains. Once at the scene, they found a man hurt from a gunshot wound.
The man was reportedly transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say they believe this was an isolated incident, and the public isn't in danger.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.