DOH Sarasota to give vaccines at Van Wezel this weekend

The Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination event to give 4,000 vaccines.
SARASOTA, Fla. — There will be a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Health, workers will give out 4,000 doses between Saturday and Sunday.

This is not a special allotment of vaccines. These are part of the regular shipments DOH receives each week.

You must be signed up through Everbridge to be eligible to receive one.

