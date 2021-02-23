DOH Sarasota to give vaccines at Van Wezel this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. — There will be a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
According to a spokesperson for the Department of Health, workers will give out 4,000 doses between Saturday and Sunday.
This is not a special allotment of vaccines. These are part of the regular shipments DOH receives each week.
You must be signed up through Everbridge to be eligible to receive one.
- Fallen Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli's funeral held Tuesday
- Grief up close: Bay-area funeral homes trudge on as nation reaches 500,000 COVID deaths
- Manatee County chairwoman who requested name on vaccine list stays put
- Is global warming why much of the country just spent a week below freezing?
- Experts say invasive pythons hold a key COVID-19 vaccine ingredient
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter