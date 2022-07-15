Domino sensation hits Sarasota for a two-day 'domino art' extravaganza

Domino Master, 21-year-old Nathan Heck of St. Petersburg is building a structure with 10,000 dominoes which will be toppled over at 3 p.m. at The Bazaar in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The mesmerizing activity of building dominoes and then toppling them over has come to Sarasota for the weekend. It's a sensation for young kids, many of whom are watching and learning about it on YouTube.

A local domino expert is showcasing his skills at The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime in downtown Sarasota.

When he was 9, Nathan Heck, who now lives in St. Petersburg, found a video on YouTube of people building and knocking down dominos. The now 21-year-old has been hooked on dominoes ever since.

"I just knew I had to try it. The next day pulled out a box of playing dominoes and a set of Jenga blocks and started making whatever chains I could," Heck explained.

After several big showcase events, he was cast in a national reality show, consulted, and made a cameo in Will Smith's movie Collateral Beauty. Heck is now what's called a Domino Master and has brought his skills to a two-day Domino Extravaganza hosted by The Bazaar.

"The goal is to set up 10,000 dominoes this weekend and there is no set plan that I'm going off of. I've got a few things in mind, but for the most part, it's just whatever, you know, whatever crazy things I feel like building," Heck said.

"Like who knew that dominoes was a thing and it is huge," Kim Livengood, co-owner of The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime, said.

Livengood, the organizer of the event, said it was a great opportunity for a free family fun event in the community and because of its addictive factor it would be a hit with the children.

"It's kind of like that feeling of is it going to make it, is it going to topple or what's going to happen," Livengood said.

For many, building dominoes is intense work and it can be especially challenging for kids who can often be clumsy or are yet to have steady hands. However, many of the kids who came to watch and learn from Heck said they looked forward to being able to topple their domino art because it's a lot of fun to watch.

"I am amazed, I am really amazed," Campbell White of Austin, Texas, who was visiting with her 10-year-old, older brother and parents said.

"They're like fun because I like to see them fall and you can build stuff with them," 6-year-old Margaret Quinn explained.

"I think I have 200 dominoes. The tallest one I ever built was 61 layers," Alec McClendon, an elementary school student from Sarasota, said.

Heck spent the whole day Friday building his domino art but took breaks to share professional tips and strategies with the children in the audience.

"For lines on the floor we will take out four to five blocks and then fill them in at the very end when we're building so if we knock something down it comes to a stop," Heck explained.

He also showed them how to use Lego bricks to make guides to domino lines and how to stack the dominoes to make different shapes and structures.

"There's plenty of ways to build and have fun," Eoin Quinn, an elementary school student from Sarasota, said.

Heck plans to finish up his domino art Saturday afternoon and families are welcome to watch him starting at 11 a.m. Guests can also watch the toppling of the dominoes at 3 p.m. at The Bazaar.