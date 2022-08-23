x
Sarasota County

Driver sent to hospital after crashing SUV into Sarasota home

FHP says no one was inside the house at the time of the crash.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver is now at the hospital after crashing a car into a home's carport Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a car crash off of Webber Street. The call came in around 1:25 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV crashed into a carport at the residence, and the driver was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to FHP.

There's an ongoing investigation into the crash.

