Drivers warned to slow down and yield in roundabouts

You're more likely to drive in circles in Sarasota with new roundabouts under construction along U.S. 41.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — You're more likely to drive in circles in Sarasota with new roundabouts under construction along U.S. 41.

Three are scheduled to open later this year.

Some of us are not as savvy as others as to how to navigate through them.

Here are some tips from Sarasota on how to go through a roundabout.

There have been a few crashes and officers have handed out dozens of warnings for drivers failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The city's engineer says since speeds are slower in the roundabout, even when there's a crash, it's usually less severe than at a signaled intersection where drivers are going faster.

What other people are reading right now: