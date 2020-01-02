SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Eleni Larcombe has been found safe at home, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says.

The previous story is below.

---

A search is ongoing for a missing woman believed to have suffered some sort of medical incident.

Eleni Larcombe, 42, last was seen late Friday walking in the area of Higel Avenue and Cedar Park Circle, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Her car looked as though it had been damaged from a recent crash, and deputies say Larcombe might have suffered a medical incident of some type.

Larcombe is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office says. She was last seen wearing a beige sequin dress.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter