Emergency disaster drill to take place at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

The training will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

SARASOTA, Fla. — People who live near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport might notice a heightened presence of law enforcement – but fret not, it's for training.

The airport is due for its triennial full-scale emergency disaster drill, and it's scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, on runway 4, the airport announced in a news release.

The drill will involve about 250 people at SRQ. During the training, volunteers will act as crash victims while Airport Authority personnel and agencies from Sarasota and Manatee counties adhere to the emergency response situation.

Due to the scope of the training, the airport wanted to alert the public ahead of time. It will not impact regular flight operations.