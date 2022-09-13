2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash

Troopers said the crash happened at an intersection, causing one of the SUVs to overturn.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Artists Avenue. As it started moving through the intersection, another SUV entered the intersection in front of it. This caused the first SUV to collide with the side of the second SUV.

The second SUV then overturned over onto its right side and came to a rest on Indiana Avenue. The first SUV also stopped along Indiana Avenue.

The driver of the second SUV, a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, and one of her passengers, a 68-year-old woman from Minnesota, were both killed in the crash, FHP said.

The other passenger inside the second SUV, a 68-year-old woman from North Dakota, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the first SUV, a 25-year-old man from Englewood, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.