Florida doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A 70-year-old Florida doctor is accused of fondling and sexually battering patients.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Englewood doctor Thomas Lohstreter was arrested after several of women reported him for misconduct.

Detectives said they were first alerted to the situation in December 2019 when a female patient said, during her appointment, Lohstreter examined her breasts and exposed her genitals after the nurse left the room. Her appointment with Lohstreter was made because she was getting sick after a change in her medication, investigators said.

When detectives first asked Lohstreter about the allegations, he denied them, according to the sheriff's office. But, investigators said he later admitted to inappropriately touching the patient during a routine exam.

As the investigation went on, deputies said they found out about six more women who reported similar misconduct by Lohstreter.

Detectives recommended criminal charges to the State Attorney’s Office, which then then reviewed the allegations and issued warrants for Lohstreter’s arrest.

Lohstreter is charged with three counts of sexual assault, a single count of lewd or lascivious molestation upon an elderly disabled person and one count of battery.

The Florida Department of Health suspended Lohstreter’s medical license on March 9, and he is no longer employed at his former practice.

Anyone who has more information or concerns related to Lohstreter is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

