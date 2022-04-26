Deputies: Florida man arrested for exposing himself to strangers via video calls

The sheriff's office says calls were placed from two different phone numbers both of which are associated with Adam Smith.

ENGLEWOOD, Florida — An Englewood man is behind bars after deputies say he made obscene video calls to "unsuspecting strangers."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the calls began in mid-February with detectives linking the calls to 35-year-old Adam Smith.

Investigators say at least three people received video calls from Smith while he was "completely nude" and making "lewd gestures" on camera. The sheriff's office says calls were placed from two different phone numbers both of which are associated with Smith.

