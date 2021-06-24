The Missing: It's been 9 years since Erin vanished without a trace

She'd be 35 today.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Patricia Erin Scala disappeared in June of 2012. Her friends and family call her Erin.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has done dozens of interviews with her friends and neighbors. Investigators also searched her phone, bank and other accounts, but nothing has led them to her.

“There’s times when I’m out like at the farmer’s market and I’ll see a girl and I’ll go out of my way to try to look at her face and think is that her?” said her mother Lynn Scala.

Erin would be 35 years old now.

Her mother says she was a straight A honor roll student, and she wanted to be a doctor.

She was living with her boyfriend but moved out and into a hotel.

She hasn’t been seen since.

“I used to go out with fliers up and down the streets with detectives of course they would tell me not to do that. I would go during the day and I would always go with someone. I would drop the fliers off at hotels go into gas stations see if anyone had seen her. I did that for quite a few years,” said Lynn Scala.

There have been a few leads over the years. A home was even searched after a tip that she was murdered. But investigators did not find any evidence of that.

The sheriff’s office told us this: “We are glad to hear you are highlighting this story. Unfortunately we have no updates to this investigation at this time however, the case is assigned to one of our detectives and it is being actively worked.”

“She needs to be home with family definitely definitely, and I don’t care what she’s been through or what she’s gone through that doesn’t matter I’m not here to judge I just want to know where she is. We need closure. Everybody wants closure with their family. They want to know where they are,” Lynn Scala said.