Florida representative set to introduce 'Ethan's Law' in honor of 10-year-old Sarasota boy killed in boating accident

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida representative plans to introduce "Ethan's Law" in honor of a 10-year-old Sarasota boy who was killed in a boating accident last year.

The 6th grader was taking part in a youth club sailing practice when he was struck and killed by an unmanned motorboat after an instructor fell overboard, according to a press release.

Now, state Rep. Fiona McFarland of Sarasota is looking to pass legislation named after the boy that would require operators of motorboats under 26 feet to wear an engine safety cutoff device. The device would automatically shut off the engine if the operator is thrown overboard.

It's something McFarland notes seven other states similarly have in place and the US Coast Guard will adopt in 2021.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive change to boating safety in the State of Florida in honor of our son Ethan Isaacs,” the boy's parents, Greg and Mindy Isaacs said.

“Ethan was an extremely gifted and kind boy with a full life ahead of him. His tragic death, which has caused our entire family a great deal of suffering, could have been prevented. It is our hope that Ethan's Law will prevent future tragedies, save lives and make the Florida waterways safer for everyone."

According to the Republican representative, the bill has received widespread support and was formed with the help of marine safety stakeholders when crafting the bill’s language.

"Whenever there's a tragedy, particularly when a young child dies, you always wonder what could have been done to prevent it from happening,” McFarland said. “I'm honored to be working with the Issacs family to make the Florida waterways safer."

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters, also of Sarasota, is said to be introducing a companion bill in the state senate.