New exhibit honors historic African American Newtown neighborhood in Sarasota

The exhibit pays tribute to the contribution of African Americans in Sarasota from the 1900s to present day.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art and Design have teamed up for an exhibition celebrating Newtown history.

The exhibit features art created by current Ringling College students showcasing the contributions of African Americans in Sarasota dating back to the 1900s to present-day.

"The exhibition is a collaboration between the Newtown Alive organization and Ringling’s INDEX program," Ringling College said on its website. "INDEX provides students with the chance to work on real-world projects with real-world clients to gain crucial work experience before graduation."