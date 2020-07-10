SMH experts explain what COVID-19 experimental treatments are available

Doctors also explain if the average person's COVID-19 treatments are similar to that of the president.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump's treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has raised general questions about the timing and administration of experimental and standard therapies available to those with COVID-19.

As one of the first study sites for experimental COVID-19 therapies in the nation, many at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are receiving the same therapies as the president. The only difference is, those were individuals in really bad shape and you have to qualify.

10 Tampa Bay sat down with two experts at SMH to break down what COVID-19 treatments are available and when they are administered.

Dr. Kirk Voelker, the director of Clinical Research at SMH walks through a case scenario to help us better understand how this is decided.

“So, somebody who just tests positive for COVID, they don’t necessarily need treatment,” Voelker said. “If they have something going on where they are starting to become affected by the COVID, let’s say from a pulmonary standpoint, their oxygen levels are starting to go down, we’ll admit them to the hospital.”

In the hospital, it’s now standard of care.

“In the first few days of the COVID infection we are trying to attack the COVID virus itself and decrease the viral burden,” Voelker said.

One of the medicines they use for that is Remdesivir, which is an anti-viral medicine.

Voelker says if there is concern that the viral load is higher, and something is going on that requires additional medicine, doctors look at antibodies.

“Your body normally makes antibodies against viruses,” Voelker said. “What we’ve done is early on we started using the convalescent serum. This is plasma from a patient that has had COVID.”

And now SMH is conducting a new clinical research trial on a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail. So far, doctors say results are promising.

“If a patient has been given that or if they have further deterioration, their oxygen level is being affected, then we will initiate steroids,” Voelker said about dexamethasone, which is another medicine the president received.

